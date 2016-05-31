Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Variant name:SE ,Derivative:L560 ,Variant: D240 SE
All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Electronic air suspension, Head-up Display, Privacy glass, Terrain Response 2, 20-way heated and cooled front seats with power recline heated rear seats, Leather steering wheel with 'Satin Chrome' bezel, Panoramic glass roof, Power adjustable steering column, Premium Exterior Pack, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Interactive Driver Display, Lane Departure Warning, Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Navigation Pro, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, 10-way electric front seats with memory, 360-degree parking aid, 8-speed automatic transmission, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Drive Pack, Driver Condition Monitor, Heated front seats, InControl Apps, Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, Park Pack, Powered gesture tailgate, Pro Services and Wi-Fi Hotspot, Rear parking aid, Rear Traffic Monitor, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Smartphone Pack, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Terrain Response system
Broad Oak Road,Canterbury,
CT2 7PQ
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017