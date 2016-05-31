loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR D240 SE Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER VELAR Trim: D240 SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3758 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Head-up Display, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Interactive Driver Display, Lane Departure Warning, Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Navigation Pro, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, 10-way electric front seats with memory, 21'' 'Style 5047' 5 split-spoke alloy wheels, 360-degree parking aid, 8-speed automatic transmission, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Drive Pack, Driver Condition Monitor, Heated front seats, InControl Apps, Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, Park Pack, Powered gesture tailgate, Pro Services and Wi-Fi Hotspot, Rear parking aid, Rear Traffic Monitor, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Sliding panoramic roof, Smartphone Pack, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401618
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3758 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£64,990

Land Rover Lewes
Lewes, BN72DN, East Sussex
United Kingdom

