LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR D240 SE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER VELAR Trim: D240 SE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3458 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Beige
Kaikoura Stone, Leather, Ebony/Vintage Tan seats, Ebony/Vintage Tan colourway, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Blind spot monitor, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric memory seats, Head-up Display, Lane Departure Warning, Meridian Surround Sound System, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Ambient interior lighting, Closing vehicle sensing, Driver Condition Monitor, Heated and cooled front seats, HLDF touchscreen, Keyless entry, Pro Services and Wi-Fi Hotspot, Reverse traffic detection, Sliding panoramic roof, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter, Exterior Pack, All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Cruise control, Electronic air suspension, Heated front windscreen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Two-zone climate control, Virtual instrument panel (TFT), Rear axle open differential, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), SOS Assistance Call, 8-speed automatic transmission, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Vehicle tilt sensor, Terrain Response system. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 63,990
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017