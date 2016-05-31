loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR D240 R-Dynamic SE Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER VELAR Trim: D240 R-Dynamic SE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1094 Engine Size: Ext Color: Aruba

Accessories

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Finished in Aruba Specification Includes Leather, Light Oyster colourway, Light Oyster perforated grained, Anti-lock braking system, Blind spot monitor, Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL, Navigation Pro, Rear view camera, 10-way electric front seats with memory, Heated front seats, Rear parking aid, Sliding panoramic roof, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Interactive Driver Display, Lane Departure Warning, 8-speed automatic transmission, Driver Condition Monitor, Keyless entry, Rear Traffic Monitor, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Adaptive Dynamics, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Headlamp power wash

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401628
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1094 mi
  • Doors
    5
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£63,750

Listers Land Rover Hereford
Hereford, HR11JT, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!