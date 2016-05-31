loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR 2.0 P250 R-Dynamic S 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER VELAR Trim: 2.0 P250 R-Dynamic S 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1323 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Narvik Black

Bluetooth system, Land Rover InControl apps, PAS, InControl Touch pro navigation, Service indicator, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted controls, Wi-Fi hot spot,A fantastic Range Rover VELAR is finished in Narvik Black with An Ebony leather Interior.

  • Ad ID
    407824
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1323 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£56,000

Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

