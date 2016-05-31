LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR 2.0 D240 SE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER VELAR Trim: 2.0 D240 SE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2085 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: SILVER
Bluetooth system, Land Rover InControl apps, 360 degree Park Distance Control, PAS, Rear cross traffic alert, InControl Touch pro navigation, Interactive Driver display, Service indicator, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted controls, Wi-Fi hot spot,A fantastic ex demonstrator Range Rover Velar, the newest member of the Range Rover family. Finished in Indus Silver with an Ebony interior and a great equipment list.
Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017