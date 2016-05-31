loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR 2.0 D240 SE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER VELAR Trim: 2.0 D240 SE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2085 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: SILVER

Bluetooth system, Land Rover InControl apps, 360 degree Park Distance Control, PAS, Rear cross traffic alert, InControl Touch pro navigation, Interactive Driver display, Service indicator, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted controls, Wi-Fi hot spot,A fantastic ex demonstrator Range Rover Velar, the newest member of the Range Rover family. Finished in Indus Silver with an Ebony interior and a great equipment list.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401516
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2085 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£65,000

Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom

