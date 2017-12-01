LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER TDV8 VOGUE SE AUTOBIGRAPHY 2007

car description

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS AMAZING SPEC LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.6TD V8 VOGUE SE AUTOBIOGRAPHY WITH A HUGE SPEC, FULL LANDROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST FULLY SERVICED AND MOT'D, ELECTRIC SIDE STEPS, REAR HEAD REST TV/DVD ENTERTAINMENT, TOW BAR, SUNROOF, Upgrades - Heated Front Seats, Personal Telephone Integration, Privacy Glass, TV/Navigation System with TMC, Autobiography Tailgate Badge, Electric Sunroof, TOWBAR, Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, Bi-Xenon Headlights, HomeLink- Garage Door Opener, POWER SIDE STEPS, REAR SEAT DVD TV ENTERTAINMENT, Next MOT due 29/11/2018, Last serviced on 29/11/2017, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Climate Control, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Rear Screen Entertainment - DVD. 5 seats, Metallic BUCKINGHAM BLUE, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 11,970