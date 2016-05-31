loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER TDV8 VOGUE OVERFINCH STYLING AND BODYKIT A REAL EYEFUL OF A RANG

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: TDV8 VOGUE OVERFINCH STYLING AND BODYKIT A REAL EYEFUL OF A RANG Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 3628 Ext Color: Black

Adjustable Seats,Air Conditioning,Alarm,Alloy Wheels,Anti-Lock Brakes,Audio Remote Control,Bluetooth Phone Prep,Body Coloured Bumpers,CD Player,Central Locking,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Electric Adjustable Seats,Electric Heated Door Mirrors,Electric Memory Seats,Electric Mirrors,Electric Seats,Electric Sunroof,Electric Windows,Folding Rear Seats,Front Electric Windows,Front Fog Lights,Heated Seats,Immobilser,ISOFIX Child Seat Anchor,Leather Upholstery,Metallic Paint,Multi Function Steering Wheel,Multiple Airbags,Park Distance Control,Power Assisted Steering,Privacy Glass,Radio/CD,Rear Armrest,Remote Central Sensors,Satellite Navigation,Service History,Split Folding Rear Seats,Tinted Glass,Vehicle Stability Control,Xenon Headlamps,ARRIVING FULL SPEC TO FOLLOW . PICTURE PRIOR TO ARRIVAL ...

  • Ad ID
    417424
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3628
  • Engine Model
    3628
£16,993

1st Choice Cars
Faringdon, SN77BP, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

