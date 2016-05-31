LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER TDV8 VOGUE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: TDV8 VOGUE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75649 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: GOLD
Navigation and hybrid TV system,Park distance control,PAS,Personal telephone integration with Bluetooth and voice recognition,Service interval indicator,Trip computer with selectable speed limit warning,DAB Digital radio,Portable audio system,Acoustic glass,Body coloured bumpers,Electric tilt/slide sunroof,Electric windows with one touch open,Electrochrome rear view mirror + powerfold door mirrors,Front fog lights,Green tinted glass,Headlamp wash/wipe,Heated electric door mirrors,Heated windscreen,Rain sensor including auto headlights activation,Rear wiper,Tread plates with RR lettering,Asymmetric split fold rear seat,Driver's lumbar support,Driver's seat height adjustment,Electric adjustable front seats,Electric adjustable steering column,Front and rear head restraints,Front centre armrest,Heated rear seats,Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirrors,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather handbrake grip,Memory function for drivers seat & exterior mirrors,Multi function steering wheel,Oxford leather upholstery,Parking heating with remote,Puddle and footwell lamps,Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,4 channel ABS,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Driver and passenger airbags,Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag,Drivers knee airbag,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,DTC - Drag torque control,EBD + Brake Assist,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters,Front side airbags,Hill descent control,Roll stability control,Cat. 1 remote alarm with interior protection, tilt sensor and battery back-up,Immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Adaptive dynamics,Electronic air suspension/variable ride height,Terrain Response,Belgravia leather facia topper panel,Full size spare wheel
Auto Devotion Kings Lynn
PE304NB, Norfolk
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017