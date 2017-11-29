loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER TDV8 VOGUE 2010

Stunning Car, Faultless Drive. Full Service History (Serviced @21k, 37k, 56k, 67k, 76k, 82k, 91k And Just Had Service). 2 Remote Keys Plus Preheater Key Fob, Upgrades - 4 Zone Air-Conditioning, Standard Features - Sunroof Electric (Glass Tilt/Slide), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Satellite Navigation, Parking Aid (Rear Parking Camera), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Paint Metallic, Tinted Glass, Rain Sensor, Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, Child locks and Isofix system, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Park Heating (remote), Height adjustable drivers seat, Folding rear seats. 5 seats, Green, FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - PLEASE ASK FOR DETAILS

  • Ad ID
    410319
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    29/11/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    99000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.628
  • Engine Model
    TDV8 VOGUE
