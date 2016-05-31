LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER TDV8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY REAR ENTERTAINMENT HUGE SPEC

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: TDV8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY REAR ENTERTAINMENT HUGE SPEC Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 118000 Engine Size: 3628 Ext Color: Black
20'' Alloys, 4x4, 3.6 TDV8, auto gearbox, finished in santorini black, full leather trim, grand black lacquer 14 piece trim, satellite navigation, TV/DVD, rear seat entertainment, Harmon Kardon Autobiography mobile theatre Logic 7, 4 zone air conditioning, heated front and rear seats, air conditioned front seats, electric memory seats, electric glass sunroof, Autobiography steering wheel, heated steering wheel, privacy glass, Land Rover Supaglass double glazing, side bars, front and rear light guards, 20 inch alloys, detachable towbar, Land Rover demo plus two owners, last owner since 2011, full Land Rover service history, this car is fully loaded cost £80k when new, excellent condition throughout
A20 Car Sales
Hollingbourne, ME171XG, Kent
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017