LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER TDV6 Vogue SE 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: TDV6 Vogue SE 4dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27342 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Santorini Black Metallic

21'' 'Delta Wing' diamond turned alloy wheels,Fixed panoramic roof,Deployable Side Steps,Privacy glass,Mudflaps,HDD Navigation System,Front fog lamps,'Grand Black' veneer,Heated Leather steering wheel,Soft door close,Powered tailgate,Premium audio system,Reduced section spare wheel,8 inch high resolution touchscreen,Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC),Adaptive Dynamics,Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist,Climate front seats,Daytime running lights,Digital TV receiver,DualView touchscreen,Electric power-fold/heated door mirrors,Front and rear park distance sensors,Xenon headlamps,Video Presentation Available on Request

  • Ad ID
    413434
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27342 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£53,000

Guy Salmon Land Rover Wakefield
Wakefield, WF26EH, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

