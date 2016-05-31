loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER TDV6 VOGUE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: TDV6 VOGUE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 56869 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

We are delighted to offer this LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER TDV6 VOGUE Auto Diesel finished in Metallic Grey. This vehicle offers the very best in comfort and luxury while still ruling the roost when it comes to off road capabilities.The extensive specification list includes:- , , Hard Disc Drive (HDD) Navigation System, TMC (Dynamic Route Guidance), Off-Road Navigation, Cruise Control with Active Speed Limiter (ASL), 8 inch Touch-Screen, Three-Zone Climate Control, Start/Stop System, Digital Radio (DAB), Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors, Rear View Camera, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), Heated Front and Rear Seats, Full TFT/LCD Instrument Cluster, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Meridian Audio System (380W), USB Sockets, Digital TV, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, 12 Way Drivers and Passenger Front Seats, Drivers Memory, Electric Windows, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm (Includes Battery Back Up Sounder), Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 20inch Five Split-Spoke Style 2 with Locking Wheel Nuts, Heated Front Windscreen

  • Ad ID
    406959
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    56869 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£41,795

D P Vehicles Limited
TN256AQ, Kent
United Kingdom

