LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER TD6 VOGUE 2004

This Beautiful Range Rover TD6 Vogue is in immaculate condition with full-service history and has only done 56292 miles with only had two previous owners. It comes packed full of features including leather heated seats, a sunroof, parking sensors and satellite navigation;;COMES WITH 12 MONTHS MOT, A PDI AND 6 MONTHS WARRANTY, ALL OUR VEHICLES HAVE A FULL PRE-DELIVERY INSPECTION TO ENSURE THEY ARE ROADWORTHY, ALL CARS ARE CHECKED THEY ARE FINANCE CLEAR, EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE PLEASE CALL FOR A QUOTE, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS WE HAVE AN AFFILIATED REPAIR CENTRE WHICH CHECKS EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL, INDEPENDENT MOT'S

6 Month Warranty

  • Ad ID
    403063
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/11/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    56292 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.926
  • Engine Model
    TD6 VOGUE
£9,950

143 Glaisdale Drive, Nottingham, , (Located behind , Advance Recovery)
Nottingham, NG8 4GW, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

