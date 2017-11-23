LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT V8 SVR 2017

car description

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS AMAZING TOP OF THE RANGE RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0 V8 SVR COMMAND SHIFT WITH OVER GBP 12K OF EXTRAS INCLUDING PAN ROOF, GBP 4K STEREO UPGRADE, COMES AS NEW CONDITION WITH A 5 YEAR SERVICE PLAN, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Privacy Glass, Sliding Panoramic Roof Including Powered Blind, Meridian Signature Reference Audio System (1700W), 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen with Dual-View, Digital TV, Soft Door Close, Electrically Deployable Towbar, Surround Camera System with Towing Assist, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Premium HDD Navigation System (Includes Hard Disk Drive Audio Server (10 CD/DVD Storage and Play), TMC Dynamic Route Guidance, 360 Park Distance Control, Start/Stop System, Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance and Rear Junction View/Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, Cruise Control, InControl Touch Pro - 10in Touchscreen Display, Digital Radio (DAB), Three - Zone Climate Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Remote Power Locking, Bluetooth Phone Connection and Audio Streaming, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Perimetric and Volumetric Alarm, Upholstery - Oxford Perforated Leather with SVR Pattern (Single/Duo Tone), Heated Windscreen, Premium Metallic Paint, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), 16 Way Driver/ 16 Way Passenger Style 9 SVR Sport Seats with Memory, Alloy Wheels - 22in 10 Split Spoke Style 108, Electrical Towing Preparation, 16 Way SVR Sports Powered Seats with Memory. 5 seats, Metallic Black, MANUFACTURES WARRANTY UNTIL 2020, GBP 96,000