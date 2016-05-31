LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT V8 S/C SVR 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: V8 S/C SVR 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14471 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Estoril Blue
Electrically deployable towbar with electrics,22'' 10 Split spoke alloy wheels - Style 108,Auto dimming door mirrors,Meridian 1700w surround sound audio system with 23,4 zone climate control with aux rear unit,Solar reflect windscreen,Privacy glass (to rear of B post),Adaptive Xenon Headlamps With LED Signature,Digital TV reception,Soft close doors,Head up Display,Dual view touch screen,Perpendicular Park assist system,Reverse Traffic Detection,SFDeployable Side Steps ECU, Fender Cladding,Kit,Stainless Steel Tread Plates,Illuminated Rear Tread Plates,Balance of Service Plan,Original Price New 112663
Guy Salmon Land Rover Maidstone
Aylesford, ME207UB, Kent
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017