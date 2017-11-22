LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SE 2010

car description

Full Land Rover Service History....7 service stamps, serviced only 1,000miles ago. Finance Packages Available, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Tow Pack, Premium Leather, 19" Alloys, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full dealership history, Clean bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Clean Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Premium Navigation System - Hard Disc Drive (HDD) with Full Colour Screen, Voice Control and Off Road-Mapping, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Parking Aid - Rear Park Distance Control, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Harman/Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline,Cushion, Cushion Height and Cushion Tilt (8/8 Way), Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Electric door mirrors, Remote Central Locking. 5 seats, Metallic Silver