LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2009

car description

We Are Pleased To Offer This Superb Range Rover Sport That We have Just Taken In Part Exchange . Fantastic Condition For Its Age and Mileage and Only 2 Owners From New With a Full Landrover Main Dealer Service History , The Last One Having Been Only Recently Carried Out. Also Benefits From having Rear Privacy Glass , Side Steps and Rear Seat Entertianment System, Not Many Around As Nice as This One Especially At This Price !!