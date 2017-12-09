loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2009

car description

We Are Pleased To Offer This Superb Range Rover Sport That We have Just Taken In Part Exchange . Fantastic Condition For Its Age and Mileage and Only 2 Owners From New With a Full Landrover Main Dealer Service History , The Last One Having Been Only Recently Carried Out. Also Benefits From having Rear Privacy Glass , Side Steps and Rear Seat Entertianment System, Not Many Around As Nice as This One Especially At This Price !!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420770
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    09/12/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    83785 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 HSE
£13,495

Ribblesdale Garage, Liverpool Road, Much Hoole, Preston
Preston, PR4 5JX, Lancashire
United Kingdom

