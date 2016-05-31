LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC PAN ROOF 22 ALLOYS DEPLOYABLE STEPS 37+MPG Auto

Accessories

Cost close toÂ Â£85,000Â when new with this ideal specification. ThisÂ Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic is Finished in the Very Sought after Colour combination ofÂ Fuji White with the must haveÂ Panoramic Sunroof and contrasting Black Premium Full Leather Luxury seats. This StunningÂ SUV must be seen to be fully appreciated. HugeÂ Â£30kÂ saving on New. Extras Include: Deployable Side Step Panoramic Roof Range Rover Puddle Light Privacy Glass Xenon Headlights 22â€ Gloss Black Alloys Powered Tailgate Multi Functional Steering Wheel Electric Memory Seats Full Black Leather Interior Full Climate Control Front and Rear Heated Seats Terrain Response Front and Rear Parking Sensors Rear Parking Camera Keyless Entry Keyless Start Cruise Control SAT NAV Bluetooth Phone and Audio DAB Radio AUX USB And Much Moreâ€¦. A True credit to itsÂ One owner,Â covered onlyÂ 25,000 milesÂ from new. Comes with aÂ Full Service History, Recent Service, a new 12-month MOT and supplied with both keys. The 3.0 Supercharged engineÂ produces 288 BHP and reaches 0-60 inÂ 7.2 seconds and 135 MPH top speed. Is onlyÂ Â£280Â for 12 monthsâ€™ tax and returns a average ofÂ 42+mpg. Click Below to See a Full Spec Video