loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC PAN ROOF 22 ALLOYS DEPLOYABLE STEPS 37+MPG Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC PAN ROOF 22 ALLOYS DEPLOYABLE STEPS 37+MPG Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Cost close toÂ Â£85,000Â when new with this ideal specification. ThisÂ Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic is Finished in the Very Sought after Colour combination ofÂ Fuji White with the must haveÂ Panoramic Sunroof and contrasting Black Premium Full Leather Luxury seats. This StunningÂ SUV must be seen to be fully appreciated. HugeÂ Â£30kÂ saving on New. Extras Include: Deployable Side Step Panoramic Roof Range Rover Puddle Light Privacy Glass Xenon Headlights 22â€ Gloss Black Alloys Powered Tailgate Multi Functional Steering Wheel Electric Memory Seats Full Black Leather Interior Full Climate Control Front and Rear Heated Seats Terrain Response Front and Rear Parking Sensors Rear Parking Camera Keyless Entry Keyless Start Cruise Control SAT NAV Bluetooth Phone and Audio DAB Radio AUX USB And Much Moreâ€¦. A True credit to itsÂ One owner,Â covered onlyÂ 25,000 milesÂ from new. Comes with aÂ Full Service History, Recent Service, a new 12-month MOT and supplied with both keys. The 3.0 Supercharged engineÂ produces 288 BHP and reaches 0-60 inÂ 7.2 seconds and 135 MPH top speed. Is onlyÂ Â£280Â for 12 monthsâ€™ tax and returns a average ofÂ 42+mpg. Click Below to See a Full Spec Video

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412679
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£52,980

Belgrave Motor Company
Sheffield, S91TH, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!