LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC 2014

car description

Here we have our Directors Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic, finished in dark metallic Blue with contrasting black roof, wheels and finishers. This car has been meticulously cared for and is in amazing condition inside and out. ;;It boasts a full service history, 2 x keys and full book pack.;;We are confident this is one of the best look Range Rover Sports currently on the market with such a rare colour combination.;;To book an appointment please call 01303 814141