LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC 2014

Here we have our Directors Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic, finished in dark metallic Blue with contrasting black roof, wheels and finishers. This car has been meticulously cared for and is in amazing condition inside and out. ;;It boasts a full service history, 2 x keys and full book pack.;;We are confident this is one of the best look Range Rover Sports currently on the market with such a rare colour combination.;;To book an appointment please call 01303 814141

  • Ad ID
    411443
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    30/11/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    26000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC
£46,995

The Garage, A20 , Main Road , Sellindge , Ashford
Ashford, TN25 6AQ, Kent
United Kingdom

