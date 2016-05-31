loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39930 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Aruba

22'' 5 split spoke Style 504,Fixed Panoramic Roof,Contrast Roof - Santorini Black,Leather Heated Steering Wheel,Climate Front Seats with Climate Rear Seats,Electrically Deployable Tow Bar,Privacy Glass with Solar Attenuating Windscreen,Grand Black Veneer Finisher,18 way Powered Seats with Memory,Customer Configurable Interior Mood Lighting,2 Year Unlimited Mileage Land Rover Approved Warranty,Personal Video Presentation Available On This Vehicle

  • Ad ID
    411286
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    39930 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£49,000

Guy Salmon Land Rover Stockport
Stockport, SK12AD, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

