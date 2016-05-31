loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23104 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Corris Grey

22'' 5 Split spoke alloy wheels - Style 17,Reverse traffic detection with blind spot monitor and closing vehicle sensor,Privacy glass (to rear of B post),Grand Black Veneer Finisher,Auto dimming door mirrors,Cherished Number Not Included

  • Ad ID
    410197
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23104 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£53,000

Guy Salmon Land Rover Maidstone
Aylesford, ME207UB, Kent
United Kingdom

