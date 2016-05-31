loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 [306] HSE 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 [306] HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24949 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Corris Grey Metallic

Accessories

21'' Alloy Wheels,Navigation System,Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof,Front & Rear Heated Seats,!6 Way Electric Front Seats with Memory,Heated Screen,Rear View Camera,DAB Digital Radio,2 Year Land Rover Approved Warranty

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411287
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    24949 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£51,000

Guy Salmon Land Rover Thames Ditton
Thames Ditton, KT70TA, Surrey
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!