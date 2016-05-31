loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 [306] Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 [306] Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38763 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Barolo Black

Stealth Pack,22'' Alloy Wheels,Sliding Panoramic Glass Roof,Heated Steering Wheel,Auto High Beam Assist,Cooled/heated front seats,Surround Camera System,Privacy Glass,2 Year Land Rover Approved Warranty,Cherished number not included with vehicle

  • Ad ID
    410194
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    38763 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£53,500

Guy Salmon Land Rover Bristol
BS43QB
United Kingdom

