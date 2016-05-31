loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Photos

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Rear Spoiler, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Self-levelling Suspension , Push Button Start, CD Player, MP3 Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Stereo, 22'' Alloys, 4x4 An absolutely stunning example of the Sport SE model fitted with thousands of pounds worth of factory options including 22'' Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, Colour Touch Screen Satellite Navigation System, Full HST Bodykit and much more!! We sold this beautiful 4x4 to it's current owner and they have just purchased another car from us. This car will be physically in stock by 18th December. Please call James for further details.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421334
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Mileage
    27827 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
61-65 Rounceval Street
Chipping Sodbury, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

