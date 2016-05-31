loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Photos

car description

4x4 Polar white, Full black leather, Touch screen SAT NAV, Fully colour coded, 20'' alloy wheels, Reversing camera, Parktronic front and rear, Driver and passenger heated seats, Driver and passenger electric seats with driver memory, Climate control, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel, Xenon headlights, Fridge in front armrest, Privacy glass, Only 75,000 miles, Full service history, 8 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

Accessories

4x4

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421307
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
£11,990

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

