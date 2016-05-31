Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:SDV8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Autobiography Dynamic
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Heated rear seats, Meridian audio system (825W), Premium HDD Navigation, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Climate front seats, Fixed panoramic roof, Front and rear park distance sensors, Keyless entry, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Wi-Fi, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Performance Enhancement, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry
Oct 31, 2017