Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:SDV6 HSE ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LS) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE

DualView touchscreen, Electric glass sunroof, Exterior badging: 'SDV6 HSE', 20'' 'Design 1' Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Paint finish: metallic, 'Ivory' headlining, Acoustic windscreen & front side glass, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Cold Climate Pack, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Gradient Release Control (GRC), harman/kardon audio system & 11 speakers, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Park distance control (PDC), Personal telephone integration, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon headlamps, Dynamic Pack, Hybrid television system, Memory Pack, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Front/Rear Split Differentials, Leather steering wheel, Park Distance Control - front, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    421218
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    HD12CXC
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    41071 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2012
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
