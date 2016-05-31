Land Rover Range Rover Sport

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:SDV6 HSE BLACK ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LS) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Black

Body kit in body colour, Contrast stitching, Privacy glass, 'Grand Black' veneer, 20'' 'Style 11' Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Paint finish: metallic, 'Ivory' headlining, Alloy spare wheel, Park heating, Tow Pack, 'Say What You See' voice control, Acoustic windscreen & front side glass, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Climate control, Cold Climate Pack, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Digital Audio Protocol (DAP), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), harman/kardon audio system & 17 speakers, HDD Navigation System, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Park distance control (PDC), Personal telephone integration, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon headlamps, Dynamic Pack, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hybrid television system, Memory Pack, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    418509
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    WK13OXA
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    18304 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2013
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Threemilestone Industrial Estate,Truro,Threemilestone
TR4 9LD
United Kingdom

