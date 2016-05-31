loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Photos Map

car description

Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Side Steps, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history TOP OF THE RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 DIESEL HSE AUTOMATIC 5DR, BLACK, 102,140 MILES, EXCELLENT HISTORY, FULL LEATHER, SAT NAV, AIR CON, CRUISE CONTROL, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, HEATED ELECTRIC MEMORY SEAT, HEADLAMP JET WASH, SIDE STEPS, F/FOGS, 20'' ALLOY WHEELS..SUSSEX. EAST SUSSEX.. EASTBOURNE...SUSSEX.. EAST SUSSEX EASTBOURNE

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Side Steps, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418187
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Mileage
    102140 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3628
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£11,995

Lottbridge Drove
Eastbourne, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!