loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Map

car description

Variant name:SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 306 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Entertainment, Deployable Side Steps And More Due in stock we have a outstanding Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 306 Abiography Dynamic. Offered in Fuji White with contrast Black roof, Stealth Pack, Deployable side steps, Rear Entertainment with 10.2 inch screens remote control and 2 sets of wireless head phones, Ambient lighting, Panoramic glass sunroof, Body styling kit, Red brake calipers, Rear axel diff lock, Black mesh vents, Black lettering, 22 inch Black alloys, Rear view camera, Xenon headlamps, Wi Fi hot spot, Power tailgate, Heated steering wheel, Heated and cooled front and rear seats, Cooler box, Continuous variable damping, Spare wheel with tool kit, Only 19000 miles. A huge and desirable specification with great kerb appeal.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418162
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    RF65NFJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    19690 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£61,993

Abbey Road,Barrow-in-Furness,
LA139AE
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!