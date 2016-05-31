Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 306 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Entertainment, Deployable Side Steps And More Due in stock we have a outstanding Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 306 Abiography Dynamic. Offered in Fuji White with contrast Black roof, Stealth Pack, Deployable side steps, Rear Entertainment with 10.2 inch screens remote control and 2 sets of wireless head phones, Ambient lighting, Panoramic glass sunroof, Body styling kit, Red brake calipers, Rear axel diff lock, Black mesh vents, Black lettering, 22 inch Black alloys, Rear view camera, Xenon headlamps, Wi Fi hot spot, Power tailgate, Heated steering wheel, Heated and cooled front and rear seats, Cooler box, Continuous variable damping, Spare wheel with tool kit, Only 19000 miles. A huge and desirable specification with great kerb appeal.
Abbey Road,Barrow-in-Furness,
LA139AE
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017