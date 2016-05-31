loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:TDV6 SPORT SE ,Derivative:MK1 (LS) ,Variant: 2.7 TDV6 SPORT SE

Accessories

Adjustable Steering Column, Air Bags, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels,, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), CD Radio, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Seat Adjustment, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Front Armrest, Front Fog Lights, Front Parking Sensor, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Rear Seats, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Leather Steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Lumbar Support, Metallic Paint, Privacy Glass, Rear Parking Sensor, Remote Central Locking, Roof Rails, Satellite Navigation, Split Rear Seats, Towbar, Traction Control, Trip Computer, USB and AUX, WWW.OVERTON-GARAGE.CO.UK, PHONE FOR COMPETITIVE FINANCE DEALS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418137
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    FA08GMV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    113000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2008
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.7
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£10,450

Ellon,Aberdeenshire,
AB41 8EP
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!