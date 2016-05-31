Land Rover Range Rover Sport

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:V8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR

Head-up Display, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Park Assist, Privacy glass, 'SVR' powered sports seats, Deployable side steps, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Lane Departure Warning, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Traffic sign recognition, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 360-degree parking aid, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Brake calipers: blue 'Brembo', Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Drive Pack, Driver Condition Monitor, Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Single point entry, Body-coloured roof, Hazard lights under heavy braking

  • Ad ID
    418122
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    H4UBR
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    4441 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    5
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom

