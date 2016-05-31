loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Map

car description

Variant name:V8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 5.0S V8 (510hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Accessories

Leather, Ebony/Ivory premium, 21'' Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Grey, HDD Navigation System, Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Heated front windscreen, Privacy glass, Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear view camera, 'Grand Black' veneer, Digital radio (DAB), Front head restraints with screens, Heated steering wheel, Paddle shift: noble plated, Paint finish: metallic, Queue Assist, Sliding panoramic roof, Additional washer bottle, Twin sunvisors, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417023
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    YK64ZKV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    54766 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Engine Size
    5
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£54,950

445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!