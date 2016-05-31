Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:TDV6 HSE ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LS) ,Variant: 3.0 TDV6 Turbo Diesel HSE 6 Speed Auto 4x4 4WD Sat Nav Rear Cam Bluetooth DAB Full Leather 4x Heated Seats Just 2 Private Owners Only 66,000 Miles Full Service History 6 Stamps 2011 60-Reg Metallic Stornoway Grey, Privacy Glass, Full Beige Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System and AUX/USB/iPod Connection, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Keyless Entry & Drive, Paddle Shift, Air Conditioning, 2-zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows/Folding Mirrors/Steering Column/Lumbar Support/Twin Seats/Memory Driver Seat, PAS, ABS, Traction Control, Adjustable Terrain and Ride Height, Front and Side Airbags, Switchable Passengers Airbag, ISOFIX Child Seat Preparation, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 5x Three Point Seat Belts, 5x Headrests, Armrests, Split Folding Rear Seats, Side Steps, Auto Xenon Headlights, Headlamp Washers, Front Fogs, 20in Land Rover Alloys, Remote Land Rover Alarm, Just 2 Private Owners, Same Private Owner for more than the last 3 Years, Only 66,000 Miles, Service History, Costs over £53,500 New, Can Achieve over 34 MPG. Better than SE or HST, alternative to Autobiography, Overfinch, Westminster or Vogue SE. Every Vehicle is Subjected To a Rigorous RAC Approved 82 Point Buysure Inspection and is supplied Fully Serviced With a RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty, 1 Years MOT, 12 Months RAC Roadside Assistance including home start and HPI Checked, 4 Years RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty Available, Over 200 Cars in Stock, Finance Available, No Deposit Required, Part Exchange Available. McCarthy Cars Are RAC Approved and Highly Recommended By Them, Have Complete Peace Of Mind With The McCarthy Cars and RAC Buysure Programme. Available extras include Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Front and Rear PDC Parking Aids, Leather Interiors and Heated Seats. McCarthy Cars are a Multi Award Winning Car Dealership and Most Loved Business in Croydon. Find Us On Facebook, You Tube and Twitter @mccarthycarsuk. McCarthy Cars, A Family Run Business Established Over 40 Years Ago, Open 7 Days a Week. CR0 3RG, 02086888086 / 07966248547 www.mccarthycars.co.uk sales@mccarthycars.co.uk
5" TFT driver information centre,Bluetooth system,Front park distance control,HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen,PAS,Push button starter,Rear park distance control,Rear view camera,Tailgate power latch,Trip computer,Audio remote control,DAB Digital radio,Hybrid TV,iPod/USB/MP3 connection,Single CD player,Acoustic windscreen,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour bumpers,Body colour mirror caps,Dark finish front grille,Electric folding door mirrors,Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Front fog lights,Headlight washers,Laminated front side glass,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear roof spoiler,Rear wiper,Stainless steel tread plates,12V power point front/rear,12V power point in luggage area,Auto climate control,Centre cooler storage box,Electrically adjustable front bolsters,Electrically adjustable front seats,Front and rear cupholders,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Front map lights,Heated rear seats,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Manual lumbar adjust on passenger's seat,Puddle and footwell lamps,Rear headrests,Removable load compartment cover,Split folding rear seat (65:35) including rear armrest,Waterfall front and rear interior illumination,Cold climate pack - Range Rover Sport,Dynamic pack - Range Rover Sport,Memory pack - Range Rover Sport,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,ABS,Driver and passenger airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,EBA,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front and rear head airbags,Front side airbags,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Engine immobiliser,Keyless entry,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Diesel particulate filter,Electronic air suspension,Terrain Response,Space saver spare wheel
72-74 Mitcham Road,Croydon,
CR0 3RG
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017