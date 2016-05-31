loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Map

car description

Variant name:V8 SVR ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR

Accessories

Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Electric windows, Electronic Parking Brake, Heated seats, Push-button start, Rear view camera, Keyless entry, Daytime running lights, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Exterior badging: 'SVR', Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Lane Departure Warning, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Traffic sign recognition, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 'SVR' powered sports seats, 22'' 'Style 5083' 5 Split-spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, 360-degree parking aid, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Brake calipers: blue 'Brembo', Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Drive Pack, Driver Condition Monitor, Front airbags, Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Panoramic glass roof, Powered gesture tailgate, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Single point entry

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415227
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    OO17SPY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    8500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    5
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£99,990

Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!