Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Dynamic
Anti-lock braking system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electric windows, Electronic Parking Brake, HDD Navigation System, Push-button start, Remote central locking, 21'' Alloy Wheels, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Body-coloured roof, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, Morzine headlining, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Performance Enhancement, Power adjustable steering column, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear park distance sensors, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Single point entry
Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017