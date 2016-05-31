Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 Hybrid (354hp) Autobiography Dynamic Hybrid Diesel
Auto-dimming interior mirror, Privacy glass, Adaptive Bi-Xenon headlamps, Deployable side steps, Extended 'Grand Black' veneer, Garage door opener, Soft door close, Full size spare wheel, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Lane Departure Warning, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 360-degree parking aid, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Drive Pack, Driver Condition Monitor, Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Single point entry
The Parade,Ashford,Orbital Business Park
TN24 0HT
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017