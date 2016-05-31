Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) Autobiography Dynamic
'Say What You See' voice control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Sliding panoramic roof, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Contrast roof - Black, Dynamic Response, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Heated rear seats, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Alston headlining, Auxiliary device connectivity, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Dynamic Program, Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, High mounted rear stop lamp, LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Performance Enhancement, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear park distance sensors, Remote power central double locking, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring, Virtual instrument panel (TFT), Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Low-level coolant sensor, Twin tailpipe exhaust
Valley Drive,Stafford,
ST16 1NZ
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017