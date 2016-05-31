loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:V8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 5.0S V8 (510hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Contrast roof - Black, DualView touchscreen, Privacy glass, Rear Seat Entertainment, Surround Camera System, 22'' 'Style 17' 5 Split-spoke Alloy Wheels, Garage door opener, Full size spare wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Alston headlining, Auxiliary device connectivity, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Dynamic Program, Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front head restraints with screens, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, High mounted rear stop lamp, LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Paint finish: premium metallic, Performance Enhancement, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear park distance sensors, Remote power central double locking, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Sliding panoramic roof, Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring, Virtual instrument panel (TFT), Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Low-level coolant sensor, Twin tailpipe exhaust

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414354
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    GC14XOO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    33600 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    5
£60,000

Broad Oak Road,Canterbury,
CT2 7PQ
United Kingdom

