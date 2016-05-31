Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:SDV6 HSE ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE
Contrast roof - Black, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Powered tailgate, Privacy glass, 22'' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Sliding panoramic roof, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, Morzine headlining, Power adjustable steering column, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear park distance sensors, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Morzine' trim finisher, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Reduced section spare wheel, Single point entry, Terrain Response system, 20'' Alloy Wheels, Body-coloured roof, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Remote central locking, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Brake calipers: red, Hazard lights under heavy braking, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Paint finish: metallic, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, USB connection, User-selectable screen savers
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017