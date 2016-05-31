loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:SDV6 HSE BLACK ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LS) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Black

Accessories

Automatic headlights, Climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, HDD Navigation System, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian Surround Sound System, Park distance control (PDC), Power fold exterior mirrors, Rear view camera, Xenon headlamps, 20'' 'Design 2' Painted Alloy Wheels, Hybrid television system, Paint finish: premium metallic, 'Ivory' headlining, Alloy spare wheel, Cooled cubby box, Park heating, Terrain Response system, 'Say What You See' voice control, Acoustic windscreen & front side glass, Anti-lock braking system, Cold Climate Pack, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), harman/kardon audio system & 17 speakers, Personal telephone integration, Power-assisted steering, Rear spoiler, Remote central locking, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Dynamic Pack, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Memory Pack, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414344
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    WJ13XVP
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    76112 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2013
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£24,991

Mead Avenue,Yeovil,Houndstone Business Park
BA22 8RT
United Kingdom

