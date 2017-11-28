Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Variant name:Diesel Estate HSE Dynamic ,Derivative:HSE Dynamic ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 306 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto, 7 Seats, 21 Inch Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Sliding Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Heated Electric Front Seats, Front and Rear Park Assist, 1 Owner Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding One Owner Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic. Finished in Santorini Black Metallic complimented with Ebony Leather Upholstery, Morzine Headlining and finished with Grand Black Lacquer Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include 21" Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Sliding Sunroof, 7 Seater, HDD Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Reversing Camera, Multi-Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Electric Steering Column, DAB Radio, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Headlamp Wash, Xenon Headlights, LED Day Time Running Lights Plus Much More. This Stunning example also benefits from a full service history completed by ourselves on 28/11/2017 at 13219 Miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.