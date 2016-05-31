loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:SDV6 HSE ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0SDV6 HSE *Sliding Panoramic Roof Remote Park Heating Parallel Park Assist +*

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Three Zone Climate Control, Sliding Panoramic Roof, 21" 5 Split Spoke Alloys, Ebony Oxford Perforated Leather Seats, Grand Black Wood Veneer Trim, Cirrus Morzine Headlining, CD Player, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Privacy Glass, Remote Park Heating, Rear Parking Camera, Parallel Park Assist, Side Steps, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps With LED Signature, Automatic Lighting Control, Automatic High Beam Assist, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Self Dimming Interior Mirror, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Memory Driver Personalisation, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Power Tailgate, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Headlamp Powerwash, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Rear Lamps, Ambience Lighting, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi Function Steering Wheel, USB Connectivity, Voice Control, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Tracker Fitted (Subscription Fees Apply), Carpet Mats, Mud Flaps, Tinted Windows

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413134
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    GY64WSJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    18947 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2014
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£49,995

A27 Chichester Bypass,Chichester,Kingsham
PO19 8TH
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!