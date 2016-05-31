Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

4x4 FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We are Proud to offer this Absolutely Stunning 2017 Model Range Rover Sport SVR. With 550 BHP under the bonnet it offers breathe taking performance and engine sound to match so not for the faint hearted! Stunning Colour Scheme! Spec Includes- Black Leather Wing Back Seats with Cream Piping, Satellite Navigation, Sliding Panoramic Roof Including Powered Blind, Alloy Wheels - 22in 10 Split Spoke Style 108 Black, Sports Exhaust Button, Meridian Signature Reference Audio System (1700W), Reverse Parking Camera, Keyless Entry and Go, Multifunction Steering Wheel, 360 Degree Parking System, Auto Headlights and Wipers, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Metallic Paint, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric + Memory Seats, Telephone Bluetooth System with Voice Control, Bluetooth Music Streaming, DAB Radio, Power Closing Boot, Power Folding Wing Mirrors, Standard Features - Premium HDD Navigation System (Includes Hard Disk Drive Audio Server (10 CD/DVD Storage and Play), TMC Dynamic Route Guidance, Start/Stop System, Heated Windscreen, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Airbags, Power steering. 5 seats, Metallic Firenze Red