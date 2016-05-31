Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:SDV6 HSE ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE
Anti-lock braking system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric windows, Electronic Parking Brake, Heated front windscreen, Push-button start, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Keyless entry, 20'' alloy wheels, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, LED tail lamps, Morzine headlining, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear park distance sensors, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Single point entry, Terrain Response system
Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017