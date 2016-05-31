loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Variant name:SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Accessories

Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric windows, Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Heated front windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, USB connection, Daytime running lights, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Meridian surround sound system: 825W, 'Stealth' Pack, 360-degree parking aid, 8 inch Rear Seat Entertainment, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Deployable side steps, Drive Pack, Driver Condition Monitor, Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Single point entry

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410534
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    DW17EKT
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    5056 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£75,881

Valley Drive,Stafford,
ST16 1NZ
United Kingdom

