Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) Autobiography Dynamic
Air conditioning - front & rear, Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, DualView touchscreen, Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Privacy glass, 21'' 'Delta Wing' diamond turned alloy wheels, Electrically deployable tow bar, On-board television (front), Sliding panoramic roof, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Parallel Parking, Ambience lighting, 'Alston' trim finisher, Additional washer bottle, Full size spare wheel, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured side sillls, Contrast roof: Santorini Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Alston headlining, Bluetooth audio streaming, Brake calipers: red, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Dynamic Program, Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Remote, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, Oxford leather seats (Style 5), Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear park distance sensors, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry
Bridgwater Road,Taunton,Bathpool
TA2 8BN
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017