Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Variant name:AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Autobiography Dynamic
Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Black, Electric front seats, Exterior badging: 'Autobiography' - red finish, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Privacy glass, 21'' 'Delta Wing' sparkle silver alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Paint finish: solid, Sliding panoramic roof, 'Alston' trim finisher, Additional washer bottle, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Alston headlining, Auxiliary device connectivity, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Dynamic Program, First aid kit, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, High mounted rear stop lamp, LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Performance Enhancement, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear park distance sensors, Remote power central double locking, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring, Virtual instrument panel (TFT), Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Low-level coolant sensor, Twin tailpipe exhaust, Full size spare wheel
