loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Map

car description

Variant name:SDV6 HSE ,Derivative:MK2 (LW) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE

Accessories

Adaptive Dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Keyless entry, Leather steering wheel, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Premium HDD Navigation, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front and rear park distance sensors, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410521
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    HJ65FZZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    6312 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£53,989

Old Sarum Park,Salisbury,
SP4 6EB
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!